The Cubs May Not Know Their Wild Card Fate Until MondayThe Cubs May Not Know Their Wild Card Fate Until Monday

The Cubs no longer have control of their postseason hopes. The Northsiders fell a half-game behind the Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot. Miami holds the tiebreaker with the Cubs. The Cubs finish with three games against the Brewers in Milwaukee, while the Marlins close with three games in Pittsburgh. Miami would need to return to New York on Monday to complete the suspended game against the Mets if it needed to determine a postseason spot.