1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

The Cubs May Not Know Their Wild Card Fate Until MondayThe Cubs May Not Know Their Wild Card Fate Until Monday

September 29, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
The Cubs May Not Know Their Wild Card Fate Until MondayThe Cubs May Not Know Their Wild Card Fate Until Monday
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Cubs no longer have control of their postseason hopes.  The Northsiders fell a half-game behind the Marlins for the third NL Wild Card spot.  Miami holds the tiebreaker with the Cubs. The Cubs finish with three games against the Brewers in Milwaukee, while the Marlins close with three games in Pittsburgh.  Miami would need to return to New York on Monday to complete the suspended game against the Mets if it needed to determine a postseason spot.

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
3

Two students arrested after fighting in high school cafeteria
4

Four People Found Shot To Death In Romeoville Home
5

Female Pedestrian Killed Following Crash In Joliet

Recent Posts