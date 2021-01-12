The FBI Says All 50 State Capitol Buildings Could Be Targets of Armed Protesters
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The FBI says the insurrection may not be over and is warning all 50 states to get ready. The agency warned that all 50 state Capitols could be targets this week for the kind of action seen last week by supporters of President Trump upset that he lost the election. It is also warning that a group has threatened to travel to Washington, D.C. and stage an uprising if Congress removes Trump from office.
Governor J.B. Pritzker says the Illinois State Police are ready to handle any potential threats. Pritzker declined to discuss specific safety measures at the Capitol yesterday, but security was increased last week after crowds stormed the U.S. Capitol. The FBI has issued a warning about plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols ahead of President-Elect Biden’s inauguration. Investigators say some of those behind the threats are members of extremist groups.