The First Ever “Who Am I” Event In Bolingbrook Helps Teens Deal With Today’s Stressors And Be The Best They Can Be

Feb 1, 2022 @ 10:26am

Local youth ages 12-17 are invited to the inaugural Who Am I event supported by the RPFPC-Retired Professional Football Players of Chicago and many other local organizations in Bolingbrook. The afternoon is filled with great speakers and activities centered around the topics of, mental health, peer pressure, internet safety, confidence, social media, leadership and so much more!

Accompanied by great speakers & former NFL athletes to keep the fun going. Participants will feel inspired to be confident in who they are and how they can make an impact in this world.

Former NFL player Reggie Smith says the Who Am I event will be a fun event for teens and a chance to build new relationships.

The Who Am I event will run from 1pm to 4pm at the Bolingbrook Recreation and Aquatic Complex (BRAC) at 200 Linsey Ln. The event is supported by the Valley View School District, Bolingbrook Park District and the Plainfield School District.

The cost is $20. To register go to whoamievent.com or WJOL.com.

