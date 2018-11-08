Light snow is expected to spread across the area late Thursday evening and continue into Friday morning. Around one inch of snow, especially on elevated and grassy surfaces, is expected, though locally higher amounts are possible. Snow showers will then continue into Friday evening before clearing skies give way to a mostly sunny day on Saturday. Conditions will be quite cold for early November, with daytime high temperatures running as much as 15-20 degrees below normal.
The First Snow Of The Season Expected Tonight
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 5:13 AM