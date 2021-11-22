The Forest Preserve District of Will County is planning to perform prescribed burns today

A contractor hired by the Forest Preserve District of Will County is scheduled to perform a prescribed burn today at Hadley Valley Preserve in Homer Township starting around 11 a.m. or noon. The contractor will be burning east of Interstate 355 and north of the Spring Creek Greenway Trail.
Residents living near the site are notified at the beginning of burn season via postcards and the night before a scheduled burn through reverse 911 calls to telephone landlines. Cell phones can be registered to receive reverse 911 calls through the Will County Emergency Management Agency.
For more information on prescribed burns, visit the Prescribed Burning Page at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org. For a map of where burns are taking place daily, visit the Prescribed Burning Map Page.