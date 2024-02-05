The Grateful Dead Makes Billboard Chart History Despite Disbanding In 1995

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after Taylor Swift made music history at the Grammy Awards, a band formed long before she was born made their own history.

The Grateful Dead have broken the record for the most Top 40 albums to chart on the Billboard 200.

The Grateful Dead pulled out ahead of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra with 59 total Top 40 entries on the chart Monday following the No. 25 debut of their archival release “Dave’s Picks, Volume 49: Frost Amphitheatre, Stanford U., Palo Alto, CA (4/27/85 & 4/28/85).”

Elvis and Sinatra are stuck at 58 albums apiece.