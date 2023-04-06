The Great American Road Trip With WJOL’s Scott Slocum

Chicagoland radio station WJOL and its morning host Scott Slocum will embark on a two-week trip traveling the entirety of Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica brought to you by The First Hundred Miles and Heritage Corridor Destinations.

The trip will begin Monday, April 24th with a live broadcast from The Route 66 Association Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Illinois and conclude on Friday, May 5th.

Slocum will broadcast 10 morning shows during the trip across the country. Other broadcasts will take place from Collinsville, IL, Joplin, MO, Oklahoma City, OK, Amarillo, TX, Sante Fe, New Mexico, Sedona, AZ, Las Vegas, NV, Victorville, CA and Santa Monica, CA.

Scott Slocum remarked, “To see America on Route 66 and get to share my experiences with the WJOL audience, it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Scott will make dozens of stops between each broadcast to record interviews with the legendary people and places along the Mother Road to intersperse with the live interviews from each morning broadcast.

The WJOL Great American Road Trip is made possible by The First Hundred Miles, Heritage Corridor Destinations and Enjoy Illinois.

Heritage Corridor Destinations inspires visitors to explore, shop, dine and stay in the I&M Canal National Heritage Area, Starved Rock Country, and along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66. Heritage Corridor Destinations is the certified tourism bureau for the Will, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Putnam and Bureau Counties.