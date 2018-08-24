The Great Joliet Prison Break-In Fundraiser

The Great Joliet Prison Break-In is gearing up and getting ready for the public. A fundraiser will be held inside the campus of the Old Collins Street Prison. The first official event will be held on August 25th from to 5 to 11 p.m. Greg Peerbolte says it will be a huge party with four bands, food trucks and hundreds of tickets already sold.

Tickets are 35 dollars if purchased at the Joliet Historical Museum or online at Jolietprison.org for 40 dollars. The August 25th fundraiser will be held in the courtyard of the prison walls. Tours to view cells and buildings are not available yet due to safety concerns. For tickets click here.

Much of the brush has been cleared by volunteers. A reminder you can bring a chair in a bag and parking is available. You will be entering and exiting via the “East Sallyport” of the Old Joliet Prison. This is the same gate that Joliet Jake left prison to meet Elwood to start his “Mission from God” from the movie, “The Blues Brothers.” Kelly Baltas with the Joliet Chamber says there will be plenty of parking around the prison equipped with shuttle buses.

Prison – 1125 Collins St, Joliet, IL 60432 ADA Parking: Directly south of Old Joliet

Lot: Sator Sanchez School – 1101 Williamson, Joliet, IL 60432

The gates open at 4:30 with Hot Mess taking the stage at 5pm.