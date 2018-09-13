The Great Joliet Prison Break-In Takes 6-Figures To The Bank
By Monica DeSantis
Sep 13, 2018 @ 8:00 AM
Joliet Historical Museum Executive Director Greg Peerbolte was smiling ear to ear the day following the Great Prison Break-In fundraiser a few weeks ago. The numbers are in and 35-hundred people attended the first public event for the Old Collins Street Prison. The event raised $135,000. Peerbolte was hoping to hit the 6-figure mark. The amount raised is a great moral booster for the Joliet Prison committee charged with rehabbing the prison for tours and events. Peerbolte wanted to thank the City of Joliet and the hundreds of volunteers plus the sponsors that helped make the August night a success.

