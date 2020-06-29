      Breaking News
The Heat Is On; A Hot & Humid Week

Jun 29, 2020 @ 4:31am

After a nice Sunday with a pleasant lake breeze,  Monday will be hot and humid with heat indices in the mid-upper 90s away from the Illinois lakeshore. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible in the area on Monday both during the morning and again during the mid-afternoon and evening hours with some storms carrying a localized flash flooding and gusty wind threat. The weather will remain hot, humid, and relatively unstable in the following days with a warm, moist air mass in place creating chances for scattered showers and storms each day. However, there will still be plenty of dry hours each day.

Monday: A chance of a few thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 98.

Monday Night: Slight chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

 

