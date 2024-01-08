The Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Are Out

As announced on our sister station 95.9 The River, the list of nominees for the 2024 Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class is out, and a very special person is on that list. Former afternoon drive host, and legendary Chicago DJ Mitch Michaels headlines an equally impressive list of deejays up for the nod to get into the Hall. They include

Bob Stroud

Mitch Michaels

Steve Dahl

Terri Hemmert

Herb Kent

Jonathan Brandmeier