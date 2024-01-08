The Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Are Out
January 8, 2024 5:23PM CST
As announced on our sister station 95.9 The River, the list of nominees for the 2024 Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class is out, and a very special person is on that list. Former afternoon drive host, and legendary Chicago DJ Mitch Michaels headlines an equally impressive list of deejays up for the nod to get into the Hall. They include
Bob Stroud
Mitch Michaels
Steve Dahl
Terri Hemmert
Herb Kent
Jonathan Brandmeier
Only one person from this prestigious list will be voted into the Hall. Members can vote as well, and it’s not too late to join.
Other classes of inductees include:
ARTIST / PERFORMER – Members will vote for (5)
Nick Colionne
Smashing Pumpkins
Rufus feat. Chaka Khan
Howlin’ Wolf
Bo Diddley
Curtis Mayfield
Richard Marx
Alison Krauss
Mavis Staples
Herbie Hancock
The Chi-Lites
Warren Zevon
RECORD LABEL – (1)
SONG WRITER – (1)
RADIO STATION – (1)
RECORD LABEL – (1)
Vee-Jay
Delmark
Dunwich
Pravda
SONG WRITER – (1)
Steve Goodman
Tim Drummond
Willie Dixon
Eddie Vedder
Lionel Richie
Jerry Butler
Tom Morello
RADIO STATION – (1)
WCFL
WVON
WDCB
WWCT (105.7 FM)