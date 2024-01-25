Ice Jams Could Break Soon – Wilmington and Phelan Acres Residents Should Be on High Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flash Flood Warning for an Ice Jam Break in East Central Grundy County in northeastern Illinois, Southwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois. The Flood Warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

The emergency management reported the break up of an ice jam on the Kankakee River near Wilmington appears to be imminent which will result in flash flooding downstream.

The impact will be Flooding of structures possible. Flooding of additional roads and streets is expected. Shifting ice and dangerous ice flows may damage structures along the shore.

Will County EMA drone video of Kankakee River ice jam.



The ice along Kankakee River stretches from the Will Road/Grundy County Line to Custer Park. The Director of the Will County Emergency Management Agency Alison Anderson, says this is longest stretch of ice jam as recorded by the National Weather Center. It stretches between 13 and 15 miles.

Anderson says the ice is thinning. The EMA will let people know along the River if evacuations will be happening. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning over a week ago. The Will County EMA will put out reverse 9-1-1 call if residents need to evacuate. Plus, the EMA will provide clean up kits for home owners if their residence was affecting by flooding.