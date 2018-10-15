The Last Christmas Season For Sears At Louis Joliet Mall
By Monica DeSantis
Oct 15, 2018 @ 11:20 AM

WJOL has confirmed that the Sears at the Louis Joliet Mall will be closed in 90 days.  This will be Joliet’s last Christmas season for the century old retailer. Sears has filed for bankruptcy. The Hoffman Estates company filed for Chapter Eleven protection early this morning in a last ditch effort to survive. The department store announced it would close 142 unprofitable stores near the end of the year. Sears opened over a century ago and was the largest retailer in the nation before the rise of Walmart, Amazon and others.

 

This is the second anchor retailer to close this year at the Joliet Mall. Carson Pirie Scott closed this past summer.

