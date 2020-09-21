“The Last Dance” Wins Emmy
FILE - In this May 7, 1995, file photo, Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) and forward Scottie Pippen (33) walk back to the bench during a timeout in the closing seconds of an NBA basketball playoff game in Orlando. Pippen says he’s talked with Jordan since “The Last Dance” documentary aired in the spring and downplayed any rift between the retired Bulls stars. (AP Photo/Robert Baker, File)
ESPN’s documentary about Michael Jordan and the 90’s Bulls is still earning acclaim. “The Last Dance” won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday night. The 10-part deep dive into Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls’ run to a sixth NBA championship took the basketball world by storm earlier this year. It put up record-breaking audience numbers for an ESPN documentary and was a major topic of conversation at a time when most sports weren’t in action because of the COVID-19 pandemic.