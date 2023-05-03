The Louis Joliet Mall Is For Sale Via Auction

A commercial real estate group call JLL has listed the Louis Joliet Mall for auction. The mall was built in 1978 and according to the listing the mall is 92% occupied. The mall features an anchor lineup including Macy’s and JCPenney plus according to the listing a former Carson’s and a former Sears.

The online auction bidding begins at 11 a.m. on May 15th with a starting bid at $5 million.

The mall sits on 125 acres and is located off of Plainfield Road near I-55.

To read the full listing click here.