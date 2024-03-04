The National Weather Service in partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Conduct Statewide Tornado Drill Wednesday

The National Weather Service in partnership with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has designated March 4-8, 2024, as Severe Weather Preparedness week in Illinois. On March 6th at 11:00am, the National Weather Service and IEMA will be conducting a Statewide Tornado Drill. Residents may receive “THIS IS A TEST” notification through wireless emergency alerts, weather radios, radio, and television broadcasts. The City of Joliet will not be activating our outdoor weather warning siren system on the 6th, but during the regular monthly test on March 5th at 10:00am. Any questions can be directed to the City of Joliet Emergency Management at 815-724-3563 or [email protected].