The New York Times Disbands Sports Department, Will Rely On The Athletic For Coverage

July 10, 2023 11:49AM CDT
(Associated Press) – The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website.

Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom.

There are no plans for layoffs.

The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.

