The Next Big Advance In Cancer Treatment Could Be A Vaccine

June 26, 2023 12:06PM CDT
Registered nurse Erika Obrietan administers the third dose of an experimental breast cancer vaccine to patient Kathleen Jade at University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. Jade, 50, learned she had breast cancer in late February. She's getting the vaccine to see if it will shrink her tumor before surgery. “Even if that chance is a little bit, I felt like it’s worth it," said Jade, who is also getting standard treatment. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.

Among the targets for the experimental shots: melanoma, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer.

The research has reached a turning point, scientists say, with many predicting new cancer vaccine approvals within five years.

These are vaccines to treat existing disease but preventing cancer before it starts is another line of vaccine research.

Patient volunteers say they are taking part in hopes of shrinking their tumors, but also to help future cancer patients.

