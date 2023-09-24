The Old Joliet Haunted Prison open to the public on select nights through November 11th, 2023

Source: YouTube

“13th Floor Chicago returns for its 10th season this year! We will be introducing two new attractions brimming with horrifyingly innovative new scares and jaw-dropping sets,” said Bryan Kopp, 13th Floor Chicago’s General Manager. “We look forward to celebrating a decade of screams and scares with you this Halloween.”

Open now through November 11 on select nights.

Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located inside the infamous Joliet Correctional Center which closed in 2002. This immersive one-of-a-kind haunted house, opening on September 23 through November 4, takes brave souls through the dark, abandoned halls of one of Chicagoland's most haunted buildings. With a rich history of distributing stories, Chicagoans are invited inside The Old Joliet Haunted Prison to experience the ghostly atmosphere for themselves. This year, guests can participate in mini escape games, giving attendees various, fully interactive and immersive Halloween-themed escape rooms as well as this year's newest add-on, The Neon Cowboy Secret Bar, which gives 21+ guests a quick break from zombie hunting to partake in some liquid courage to continue their laser tag adventure. In addition, attendees can indulge in the on-site food trucks and bar named "The Commissary." This year's themes are Cellblock 13, The Rot Shop, and Zombie Laser Tag. You can view the 2023 Old Joliet Haunted Prison trailer here

“The Old Joliet prison was built in 1896 and was an ominous, awe-inspiring historical landmark long before it became one of the nation’s greatest haunted house events,” said Kopp. “Get something to eat from the food trucks or grab a drink from The Commissary bar while you muster the courage to enter our three new attractions. We look forward to you visiting this Halloween and celebrating with us at this iconic location, the only Chicagoland haunted house set inside a real abandoned prison.”