The Only CosMc’s Around Is Out Of This World

If you saw a lot of traffic at Weber Road and Boughton Road in Bolingbrook yesterday it was for the new spinoff McDonald’s restaurant. CosMc’s. The soft opening saw cars lining up and waiting up to 2 hours to sample the new menu items. But you won’t find burgers or fries at this restaurant. It’s all about fruity drinks and iced coffees plus snack items like pretzel bites.

The name for the new spinoff restaurant comes from CosMc, a robot-alien mascot for the chain in the ’80s. The beverage-focused restaurant will feature specialty drinks, including S’mores Cold Brew, Tropical Spiceade, Churro Frappe and Blackberry Mint Green Tea.

To see their menu here: https://corporate.mcdonalds.com/corpmcd/our-stories/article/mcdonalds-welcomes-cosmcs-to-its-universe.html