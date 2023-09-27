The Promenade Spooktacular Halloween Festival
September 27, 2023 6:43AM CDT
The Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook will be hosting a Halloween themed weekend on October 20 – October 22.
Craft & Vendor show all weekend long!
Friday, October, 20
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Craft & Vendor Show
( Vendor info. here)
Saturday, October, 21
5 p.m. – 8 p.m
- Trick or Treating in participating store: TIME COMING SOON
- Walk the Hay Bale Trail: 5-8pm
- Bass Pro Shop Crafts 5-8pm
- Costume Parade: TIME COMING SOON
- Games Alley, Train Ride & Costumes Characters: TIMES COMING SOON . Sponsored by the Bolingbrook Area Chamber to become a vendor click here
- Laser Light Show – TIMES COMING SOON
- Craft / Vendor Show: 11-8pm
Sunday, October, 22
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Craft & Vendor Show. 11 – 5pm Visit the Halloween fall themed Craft & Vendors Show and bring the kids in their costumes for Trick or Treating with the CRAFTERS! ( Candy is while supplies last and one per child only)
- Pet parade Costume 1 p.m. – 2.p.m
Sponsored by: West Suburban Humane Society Pre-register for the pet parade and get the details here
Want to watch the parade? Find a spot curb side on Sandburg Way on the Macy’s side.
- For all events at the Promenade Mall click here.