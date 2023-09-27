1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

The Promenade Spooktacular Halloween Festival

September 27, 2023 6:43AM CDT
Carved Pumpkin With Golden Glitter and Bokeh Background

The Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook will be hosting a Halloween themed weekend on October 20 – October 22.

Craft & Vendor show all weekend long!

Friday, October, 20
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.  

Saturday, October, 21
5 p.m. – 8 p.m 

Sunday, October, 22
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 

  • Craft & Vendor Show. 11 – 5pm Visit the Halloween fall themed Craft & Vendors Show and bring the kids in their costumes for Trick or Treating with the CRAFTERS! ( Candy is while supplies last and one per child only)
  • Pet parade Costume 1 p.m. – 2.p.m
    Sponsored by: West Suburban Humane Society Pre-register for the pet parade and get the details here 
    Want to watch the parade? Find a spot curb side on Sandburg Way on the Macy’s side.
  • For all events at the Promenade Mall click here.

