The Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook will be hosting a Halloween themed weekend on October 20 – October 22.

The Promenade Spooktacular Halloween Festival

Craft & Vendor show all weekend long!

Friday, October, 20

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

​​​Craft & Vendor Show

( Vendor info. here)

Saturday, October, 21

5 p.m. – 8 p.m

Trick or Treating in participating store: TIME COMING SOON

Walk the Hay Bale Trail: 5-8pm

Bass Pro Shop Crafts 5-8pm

Costume Parade: TIME COMING SOON

Games Alley, Train Ride & Costumes Characters: TIMES COMING SOON . Sponsored by the Bolingbrook Area Chamber to become a vendor click here

Laser Light Show – TIMES COMING SOON

Craft / Vendor Show: 11-8pm

Sunday, October, 22

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.