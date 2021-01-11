      Breaking News
BREAKING: Violent Protests at the U.S. Capitol

The Reason For Interim City Manager Jim Hock’s Sudden Departure

Jan 11, 2021 @ 8:03am
Former Joliet City Manager Jim Hock

We now know the reason why Joliet’s Interim City Manager Jim Hock needed to leave “sooner than later.” It was just after the New Year that Hock sent a short email to the Mayor, City Council and Department Heads stating his “time in Joliet needs to end sooner than later.”  The email was emphatic stating his last day of employment with the City would be Friday January 8, 2021. WJOL has learned the reason for his abrupt departure. Hock has a new job near his home in Michigan. Hock begins a new position as Interim Assistant City Manager for the City of Birmingham, Michigan. Birmingham is about 20 miles from downtown Detroit and the job is expected to last three to four months. According to GovTemps, the successful candidate would be an employee of GovTemps with services contracted to the City of Birmingham.

 

 

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Car Drives Through Front Window of Joliet Gas Station
Traffic Stop in Joliet Yeilds Three Arrests Including Suspect Wanted For An Active Cook County Arrest Warrant
$10,000 in Property Damaged Caused on Joliet Diocese Property
Bolingbrook Police Respond To Person Shot, Seek Information