The Rialto Turns 98: 1926 Campaign Begins May 1st at the Rialto Square Theatre

May 1, 2024 10:26AM CDT
Rialto campaign ahead of 100th anniversary

Rialto Square Theatre kicks off the 1926 Campaign to celebrate its 98th anniversary on May 24. This  campaign encourages supporters of the historic theatre to donate $19.26, or more, to help generate funds for the  normal upkeep of the theatre and raise awareness for our 100th birthday on May 24th, 2026! 

The Rialto Square Theatre opened on May 24, 1926, as a Vaudeville Movie Palace in the heart of downtown  Joliet. Now, 98 years later, it is a historic performance venue where some of the greatest musicians and comedians  have performed and with the generous support of those who contribute to the 1926 Campaign, we look forward to  the performances that take place in the next 98 years! 

Donations can be made at any time of the year, but our 1926 Campaign will run from May 1st, 2024, to May 31st,  2024 with an emphasis on our birthdate, May 24th

Donations can be made to the Rialto Square Theatre 1926 Campaign via: 

        15 E. Van Buren St, Joliet, IL 60432 

  • In person: at the above address, Monday – Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM

 

