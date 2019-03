Elsa the Snow Queen, left, and Princess Anna attend Frozen celebrity premiere presented by Disney On Ice held at the Staples Center on Thursday, Dec.10, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/A P)

The hit Broadway musical Frozen is coming to Chicago next year. The Tony Award-nominated stage performance will play an eleven-week engagement at the Cadillac Palace Theatre starting October 22nd in 2020. At this time, only group tickets are available at Broadway in Chicago. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.