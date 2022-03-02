The State Of Illinois And The City Of Chicago Stand With Ukraine

Illinois is showing its support for Ukraine. Governor Pritzker has requested that the Ukrainian flag be flown above the Illinois State Capitol. There is no timeline for how long the flag will remain there. Pritzker is the great-grandson of a Ukrainian refugee.
Chicago is also supporting Ukraine by taking action against Russia for invading Ukraine. Mayor Lori Lightfoot directed World Business Chicago to suspend Chicago’s sister city relationship with Moscow. The mayor said the suspension will be in place until Russia stops its hostile actions against Ukraine and the Putin regime is held accountable for its crimes.