The Supreme Court Will Decide If State Laws Limiting Social Media Platforms Violate The Constitution

September 29, 2023 11:56AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether state laws seeking to regulate Facebook, TikTok, X and other social media platforms violate the Constitution.

The justices will review laws enacted by Republican-dominated legislatures and signed by Republican governors in Florida and Texas.

Both laws aim to prevent the social media companies from censoring users based on their viewpoints.

Tech industry group NetChoice says online services have a First Amendment right “to host, curate and share content as they see fit.”

The court’s announcement Friday comes as the justices grapple with how laws written at the dawn of the digital age, or earlier, apply online.

The court’s new term starts Monday.

