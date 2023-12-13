1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

The Supreme Court Will Rule On Limits On A Commonly Used Abortion Medication

December 13, 2023 12:19PM CST
CREDIT: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States.

It’s the court’s first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

The justices Wednesday said they’ll hear appeals from the Biden administration and the New York-based maker of the drug mifepristone asking the court to reverse an appellate ruling that would cut off access to the drug through the mail and impose other restrictions, even in states where abortion remains legal.

The case will be argued in the spring, with a decision likely by late June, in the middle of the 2024 presidential and congressional campaigns.

