The Village of Plainfield celebrated the start of construction on the 143rd Street West Extension Wednesday

A ground breaking on Wednesday in Plainfield.

The 143rd Street Corridor Improvements will complete the roadway connections from Ridge Road to IL Route 126. Outlined in the Village’s Comprehensive Plan and Transportation and Mobility Plan, the corridor improvements aim to alleviate congestion in the downtown area, expedite travel time, improve safety, and promote responsible growth.

Improvements will begin in 2024 with the West Extension (from Ridge Road to Steiner Road) and East Extension (from Illinois Route 59 to Illinois Route 126).

Tree clearing has already begun. The 143rd Street West extension is slated to open in the Fall of this year. To see video of the project click here.