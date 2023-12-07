The Village of Channahon Appoints New Chief of Police

The Village of Channahon will appoint Deputy Chief Adam Bogart as its next Chief of Police.

Bogart, who has served in the Channahon Police Department for more than 16 years, will take over from Chief of Police Shane Casey, who is retiring January 5, 2024 after 28 years with the department, six of the last which he has served as Chief.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunities the Village has provided me, and I cannot express in words just how incredibly honored and humbled I am to have been chosen to serve as Chief of Police for these past six years,” stated Casey. “I leave the Village, and more importantly the police department, better than I found it by building on the principles and ideals of my predecessors and mentors. I did not do this alone; I have had invaluable support along the way. First and foremost, from my family who silently endured the countless intrusions, trepidations, and sacrifices that all first responder families must bear. Second, the team I put together with my Deputy Chiefs, supervisors, Records staff, and the unwavering support of Village President Missey Moorman Schumacher and the Village Board of Trustees were all instrumental in my success and the success of the police department. Last but certainly not least, I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the overwhelming support from the community to our mission to serve, protect, and partner with them at every opportunity. I sincerely appreciate all the many good residents I have met throughout the years.”

“Chief Casey has proven his leadership in the continual professional development of our police agency,” said Village President Missey Moorman Schumacher. “He will be missed as a law enforcement professional. He is not only a colleague, but he and his family have become treasured family friends. I wish him the best in this new endeavor.”

Casey has worked with Bogart over the past several weeks to ensure a smooth transition when he steps into his new role on January 6.

“Adam has always stood out as an exceptional employee and person,” said Casey. “He has always impressed me as a bright young man with endless ability. He has served many roles within the police department and has received many accolades throughout his career; both internally and through his work with external entities such as the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force and ICAC. Some of his most notable recognitions include life saving awards, letters of recognition, Certificates of Investigative Excellence, and letters of commendation. Adam is an excellent choice to move the police department forward into the next evolution of modern policing.”

In his time with Channahon, Deputy Chief Bogart has served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Detective Sergeant, and in his current position as the Deputy Chief of Patrol Operations since 2013. Prior to joining the Channahon Police Department, Bogart served as a medic in the United States Army. During his more than eight years of service, Bogart spent more than four years in overseas assignments, including two combat tours in Iraq between 2003-2005. Bogart is a graduate of the 262nd Session of the FBI National Academy and past President of the Police Chiefs Association of Will County. Bogart is a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Minooka Community High School. He currently lives in Channahon with his wife and two children.

“As Chief of Police, my focus will be on promoting the safety and security of our residents and businesses, the recruitment and selection of police officers, and building stronger relationships between the officers and the community we serve,” said Bogart.

“I’m proud to announce the promotion of Deputy Chief Adam Bogart to the position of Chief of Police,” said Schumacher. “DC Bogart has dedicated himself to service, first in the U.S. Army and then dedicating his law enforcement career to the Village of Channahon. Chief Casey leaves big shoes to fill, and I am confident our community is in good hands with Bogart taking the helm.”