The Will County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Domestic Situation

The Will County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 7000 block of W. Roeland Court in Frankfort Township on Thursday night in regards to a domestic situation. It was just after 7:00 p.m. that deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the victim who stated that her husband 54-year-old Stanley W. Green was inside their residence and had become angry and sprayed the woman in the face with pepper spray. The victim was transported to St. James Olympia Fields Hospital for evaluation. Green’s wife had stated the her husband suffered from mental health issues and had not been taking his medication. Deputies then attempted to make contact with Green and saw him inside the residence wielding a two-foot long machete style knife. Green was ordered multiple times to open the door but refused. Frankfort Police, Mokena Police, and the Will County SWAT Team were mobilized and secured a perimeter of the residence. Additional officers advised area residents to go to a safe area within their residences or to evacuate. At 8:15 p.m, a SWAT Negotiator began contact with Green and around 10:00 pm Green voluntarily surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody and was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Handguns and other knives were found inside the home. No one else at the scene was injured. Green has been charged with domestic battery.