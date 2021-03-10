The Workforce Center of Will County Resource Room is Open and Ready to Assist Residents with Job Searches.
Workforce Services Division
For residents who have lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many job search services available in the Resource Room of the Workforce Center of Will County, located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
“The Resource Room is an excellent place for our residents to find assistance in their job searches,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Many Will County employers use the Workforce Center to find qualified employees.”
The Resource Room has computers with special resume-creating software and offers resume reviews from certified resume writers. Residents can access the website: www.jobs4people.org from the Resource Room to find the opportunities in a wide variety of industries.
“We have highly skilled, certified coaches who can assist our customers with updating a resume, practicing interview skills, and other important job seeking tips,” said Susan Flessner, director of the Workforce Services of Will County. “There are still jobs in Will County and we encourage anyone seeking employment to visit our center.”
The Resource Room is open 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Face coverings must be worn at all times in the center and hand sanitizer is available.
For more information or to see other services available at the center, visit the website. www.will.works.