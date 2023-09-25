The World’s Best Airports for 2023: Did Chicago Make It?
A recent study conducted by aviation industry expert cabincrewhq.com, found the best airports in the world, based on passenger count, average on-time flights, parking fees, drop-off costs, and the number of restaurants and shops. And Chicago’s O’Hare Airport came in third.
Topping the list is Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport in Japan and second is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, United States, having the highest passenger count on the list, came in second with average on-time flights.
O’Hare International Airport, ranks third with its on-time flight average at 77.2%, Tokoyo has 78.4%. O’Hare also offers many restaurants and shops.
10 Best Airports in the World 2023
|
Rank
|
Airport
|
Country
|
Final Score
|
1
|
Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport
|
Japan
|
80
|
2
|
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
|
United States
|
75.18
|
3
|
O’Hare International Airport
|
United States
|
71.04
|
4
|
Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México “Lic Benito Juárez”
|
Mexico
|
69.82
|
5
|
Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport
|
United States
|
67.59
|
6
|
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
|
United States
|
67.49
|
7
|
Indira Gandhi International Airport
|
India
|
67.23
|
8
|
Denver International Airport
|
United States
|
66.29
|
9
|
Istanbul International Airport
|
Turkey
|
65.67
|
10
|
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
|
United States
|
65.26