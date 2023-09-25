1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

The World’s Best Airports for 2023: Did Chicago Make It?

September 25, 2023 6:14AM CDT
File photoe O’Hare Airport (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 

A recent study conducted by aviation industry expert cabincrewhq.com, found the best airports in the world, based on passenger count, average on-time flights, parking fees, drop-off costs, and the number of restaurants and shops. And Chicago’s O’Hare Airport came in third.

Topping the list is Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport in Japan and second is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, United States, having the highest passenger count on the list, came in second with average on-time flights.

O’Hare International Airport, ranks third with its on-time flight average at 77.2%, Tokoyo has 78.4%. O’Hare also offers many restaurants and shops.

10 Best Airports in the World 2023

 

Rank

Airport

Country

Final Score

1

Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport

Japan

80

2

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

United States

75.18

3

O’Hare International Airport

United States

71.04

4

Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México “Lic Benito Juárez”

Mexico

69.82

5

Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport

United States

67.59

6

George Bush Intercontinental Airport

United States

67.49

7

Indira Gandhi International Airport

India

67.23

8

Denver International Airport

United States

66.29

9

Istanbul International Airport

Turkey

65.67

10

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

United States

65.26

The complete study by cabincrewhq.com.

