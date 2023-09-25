The World’s Best Airports for 2023: Did Chicago Make It?

A recent study conducted by aviation industry expert cabincrewhq.com, found the best airports in the world, based on passenger count, average on-time flights, parking fees, drop-off costs, and the number of restaurants and shops. And Chicago’s O’Hare Airport came in third.

Topping the list is Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport in Japan and second is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, United States, having the highest passenger count on the list, came in second with average on-time flights.

O’Hare International Airport, ranks third with its on-time flight average at 77.2%, Tokoyo has 78.4%. O’Hare also offers many restaurants and shops.

10 Best Airports in the World 2023

Rank Airport Country Final Score 1 Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport Japan 80 2 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport United States 75.18 3 O’Hare International Airport United States 71.04 4 Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México “Lic Benito Juárez” Mexico 69.82 5 Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport United States 67.59 6 George Bush Intercontinental Airport United States 67.49 7 Indira Gandhi International Airport India 67.23 8 Denver International Airport United States 66.29 9 Istanbul International Airport Turkey 65.67 10 Charlotte Douglas International Airport United States 65.26

The complete study by cabincrewhq.com.