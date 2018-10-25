There are 6 Early Voting Sites In Will County That Serve All Residents

Early voting is underway in Will County. But did you know as a Will County resident there are six early voting sites that service all of Will County residents? Whether you live in Braidwood, Bolingbrook or Plainfield you can vote early at the Joliet Park Distinct. Five other sites include the Will County Clerk’s Office, City of Naperville, Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, Governors State University and Wheatland Township. Other early voting sites like the Village of Romeoville or the Village of Plainfield service residents of those villages only. For a list of early voting sites and hours click here.