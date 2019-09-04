Theresa Caputo Live The Experience
Due to popular demand, an additional performance has been added. Star of TLC’s hit TV show Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, will bring her live show, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience, to the Rialto Square Theatre stage on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6th at 10 AM. More information can be found at RialtoSquare.com
Theresa Caputo, star of the hit TLC show, Long Island Medium, will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way. Theresa has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages.
Although Theresa will be giving readings to various audience members throughout her show, the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading.
VIP Experience
A limited number of PRE-SHOW VIP photo opportunities will be available as an add-on. VIP Patrons will also receive a custom Theresa Caputo souvenir journal as part of their purchase at the pre-show event. Patrons are to arrive at 4pm for a 4:30pm photo taken by a professional photographer (no personal cameras or smart phones will be allowed). Your photo will be ready to download within three business days of the event. Instructions on how to get your photo will be handed to you during the VIP Pre-show event. Please note that neither autographs or readings will be available. When arriving at the venue, please head to the box office for further instructions.
Tickets are available in person at the Rialto box office or online at www.RialtoSquare.com. The Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. More info at: www.RialtoSquare.com
