These Five Toys Are Regular Finalists For Hall Of Fame Honors, Now Fans Can Vote One In

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary with more public participation in the induction process.

The Hall of Fame Tuesday announced that one extra toy will be inducted this year, chosen by fans, from among five toys that have been finalists multiple times.

On that list are the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, My Little Pony, PEZ, the pogo stick, and Transformers.

Fans can cast one vote per day through Oct. 24 on the National Toy Hall of Fame website.

The winner, along with the other inductees, will be revealed Nov. 9.

They will join past winners including the jump rope and teddy bear on permanent display.