They’re Roaring Back To Joliet

Good crowds this past weekend at Route 66 Raceway and apparently NHRA was impressed. WJOL has learned that they’ve signed a contract to return to Route 66 Raceway in 2025. This event was not always a guarantee, the track opened in 1998 and hosted this national event until 2019, but canceled due to COVID initially and not brought back for other reasons. NHRA returned in 2023 and with the success of this year’s event will be back next year in May as well.