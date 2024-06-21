1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Third Coast Does NOT Get IDOT Permission

June 21, 2024 9:08AM CDT
Share
Third Coast Does NOT Get IDOT Permission
Cut out onto Route 53 from Third Coast Intermodal/ss

During yesterday’s broadcast of Slocum In The Morning, Scott Slocum announced that a source had passed along information that NorthPoint /Third Coast Intermodal had received permission from IDOT to use the Route 53 entrance and exit on a temporary basis. That information proved NOT to be true.

The three million square feet of warehouse space has sat empty, despite being completed months ago, because there is no way in or out for the truck traffic generated by the  complex. The TRO with the Center Point roadways and the ban on Route 53 from IDOT prevented operation of the facility. WJOL learned from Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy this morning that no contracts have been signed.

Popular Posts

1

New Interchange Planned Along I-55 In Will County
2

Interstate 80 Westbound in Will County closed for serious accident
3

New Lenox Man Fatally Struck By Semi Leaving Will County ADF Identified by Coroner
4

New poll: 95% of Will County voters think it’s important for local candidates to have a plan to address property taxes
5

Joliet Man Convicted of Murder

Recent Posts