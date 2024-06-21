Third Coast Does NOT Get IDOT Permission

During yesterday’s broadcast of Slocum In The Morning, Scott Slocum announced that a source had passed along information that NorthPoint /Third Coast Intermodal had received permission from IDOT to use the Route 53 entrance and exit on a temporary basis. That information proved NOT to be true.

The three million square feet of warehouse space has sat empty, despite being completed months ago, because there is no way in or out for the truck traffic generated by the complex. The TRO with the Center Point roadways and the ban on Route 53 from IDOT prevented operation of the facility. WJOL learned from Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy this morning that no contracts have been signed.