Third Joliet Murder Suspect Arrested In Portland, Oregon

July 12, 2024 5:09AM CDT
Aidan Marquez-Martinez (30, Bolingbrook) arrested for murder

A third suspect in the murder of an 18 year old Joliet man three years ago is now in custody and charged with first degree murder.  Thirty-year-old Aidan Marquez-Martinez of Bolingbrook was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for First Degree Murder  and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.  

Following an extensive investigation into the murder of 18-year-old Jwaun Jones of Joliet that took  place on April 4, 2021, at 9:22 p.m. near Western Avenue and North Hickory Street, Marquez Martinez was identified as a third suspect in this shooting. Joliet Police Detectives obtained an  arrest warrant for Marquez-Martinez for the charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated  Unlawful Use of a Weapon on February 27, 2024.  

On April 21, 2024, Marquez-Martinez was placed into custody on this warrant in Portland, Oregon  by US Marshals Service Investigators. Through a combined effort between the US Marshals  Service in Portland and the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Marquez-Martinez was  extradited to the Joliet Police Department on July 10, 2024, where he was questioned and later  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. The Joliet Police Department wishes to  thank our federal law enforcement partners for their assistance in this case.  

——–

(Joliet, Illinois – April 7, 2021) – Adrian Bibian II (19, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Murder. 

Paola Diaz (26, Joliet) was arrested, booked, and transported to the Will County Adult  Detention Facility for Murder. 

Adrian Bibian II (19, Joliet) – Paola Diaz (26, Joliet) Arrest in April 2021

