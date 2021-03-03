Third Man Accuses Father Michael Pfleger Of Sexual Abuse
(AP Photo/Branden Camp)
A third man is accusing Chicago priest, Father Michael Pfleger of inappropriate sexual behavior, several decades ago. The accuser is a 59-year-old man who claims the pastor molested him in the St. Sabina rectory when he was 18. The man’s lawyer said he delivered his client’s affidavit to the Chicago Archdiocese yesterday. Meanwhile, the previous accusers, who are two brothers in their 60s, accused Pfleger in January of sexually abusing them as teens. The priest has denied the allegations and has been temporarily removed from ministry.