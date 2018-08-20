This Labor Day, and Every Day, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 20, 2018 @ 12:54 AM
From File

The Joliet Police Department today announced its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on drunk, unbuckled and distracted drivers. The high-visibility crackdown will run from Aug. 17 through the early morning hours of Sept. 4 to include the Labor Day holiday, an often deadly time on Illinois roads.

The Joliet Police Department is partnering with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement across Illinois for the increased statewide effort. Statistics show that an average of 10,000 people were killed each year from 2012 to 2016 – that’s one fatality every 50 minutes, or the equivalent of 20 jumbo jets crashing each year with no survivors. This Labor Day weekend, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive drunk. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe. The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Vetter Road Closure Beginning Monday 10th Annual Auxiliary Fashion Show To Benefit Joliet Hopsital Morris Woman Dies In I-55 Crash After Getting a Flat Tire Joliet Public Schools District 86 Washington Street Bridge Closure Begins Monday, August 20 in Joliet ‘Secret Lives of Bees’ exhibit opens Sept. 1 at Plum Creek Nature Center
Comments