This Will County Village Beat Out All Others In Illinois To Make Magazine List of Best Place For Families

Bolingbrook makes the list of 50 best places in the country for families. According to Fortune magazine’s 2023 ranking, they analyzed 1,900 cities across the country, the best places to live scored high on assets like health care, education, and resources for seniors. For the first time, this year’s list highlights the best place to live in each of the 50 states. Bolingbrook came in at number 48.

According to the magazine, Bolingbrook is, “Located just 30 minutes southwest of downtown Chicago, Bolingbrook provides a comfortable suburban environment for those wanting to be near the Windy City while enjoying a little more space and greenery.”

The average commute time to work is 35 minutes if you live in Bolingbrook. Several large companies, including Ulta Beauty and Weathertech, have their headquarters in Bolingbrook.

Coming in at number one was Cambridge, Massachusetts, followed by Portsmouth, New Hampshire and then Silver Spring, Maryland. To see the entire list click here.