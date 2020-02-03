Thousands Of 16-Year-Olds Nearly Registered To Vote
The Illinois State Board of Elections says about 47-hundred underage teens were almost registered to vote. The Secretary of State’s office forwarded the information of the 16-year-olds to the Board of Elections, where a filter caught the error and shut down the process. Local election officials never received the information, so the process was never completed. Officials believe the error came from teens getting their driver’s licenses and accidentally registering to vote using the automatic system.