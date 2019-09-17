      Weather Alert

Thousands Raised For 100 Club Of Will County

Sep 17, 2019 @ 11:00am
100 Club of Will County gets $10,000 check - Fred Hayes Elwood Police Chief accepts check from Monica Mainland Exxon Refinery Manager

WJOL and our Alpha Media Stations along with Exxon Mobil held the Battle of the Brave to benefit the 100 Club of Will County. The golf outing at Inwood Golf Course raised over $11,300.

Since 1967, the 100 Hundred Club of Will County has supported families of firefighters, policemen, and emergency responders who’s loved one dedicated themselves by duty and service to our community and by making the ultimate sacrifice. While money can never replace the loss of a loved one, funds can be extremely helpful in easing the financial burden associated with the tragic event.  The charity provides economic support to the surviving family members. The Hundred Club of Will County has paid out nearly $500,000 since its inception.

