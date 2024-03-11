Threatening Email Sent to Valley View Staff, Investigation Ongoing

On Saturday, March 9th, an email was received by several Valley View School District employees from an unknown person. The email contained threatening language directed toward teachers and students. The language was not specific to Valley View schools, staff, or students.

The Bolingbrook Police Department was made aware and promptly called in additional resources. Officers conducted high visibility patrols at area schools throughout the day and will continue into this week. They are working with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate the origin of this email. The investigation has revealed that the very same email was received by several schools in another state. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

