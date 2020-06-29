Three Area Men Die In Weekend Crashes
I-80/md
Three area men lost their lives this weekend on major highways. On Sunday afternoon, a 35-year-old Channahon man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle as he was traveling on I-80 near mile mark 111 between Seneca and Morris. The Grundy County Coroner reports that Nathan Carroll was traveling eastbound on I-80 with a group of motorcyclists when he lost control of his bike and was thrown. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No word on what caused him to lose control of his motorcycle.
Sunday night at 10:15 a roll over crash on westbound I-80 in Joliet takes the life of a 46-year-old man from Joliet. The Will County County Coroner reporting the death of Don Brown, he was the driver of a vehicle that collided with multiple vehicles and rolled over on I-80 westbound at mile post 131 in Joliet.
Then just after midnight, on June 29th the Will County Coroner reporting the death of a motorcyclist, 21-year-old Joseph McGrath of Joliet. He collided with another vehicle on southbound I-55 near Bolingbrook at mile marker 265. He was pronounced dead at the Amita Health Adventist Medical Center ER in Bolingbrook. Autopsy results pending in all cases.