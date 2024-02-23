Three Arrested Following Fleeing Traffic Stop

32-year-old Germaine Hearns was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

29-year-old Alexander Gary of Hazel Crest was arrested, processed, and released on a Notice to Appear for Obstructing a Peace Officer. Gary was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a Cook County Arrest Warrant.

28-year-old Tyrice Cole of Hazel Crest was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a Cook County Arrest Warrant.

On February 22, 2024, at 6:16 p.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Focus near the 400 block of South Center Street for improper lane usage. The driver refused to stop and pulled away from Officers, who did not pursue the vehicle. As short time later, Officers observed the same vehicle at the dead end of Fisher Avenue and Meadow Avenue in Rockdale and attempted to conduct a second traffic stop on the vehicle. A male passenger ran from the vehicle as Officers approached and he was quickly placed into custody and identified as Gary. Officers determined that Gary also held an active Cook County arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on previous charges. The driver was identified as Hearns and he was placed into custody without incident. Upon search of Hearns, Officers recovered suspected cocaine.

While Officers were on scene, it was learned that a second male passenger had run from the vehicle as well. Following a K9 search of the area, Officers located Cole nearby, west of the location of the vehicle and he was placed into custody without incident on an active Cook County arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on previous charges.

Hearns was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Driving While License Suspended and the vehicle was towed from the scene.