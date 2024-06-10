Three Arrested For Vehicle Theft and Invasion

Arierous E. King (33, Joliet) was arrested, processed and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for A Will County Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Robbery, Motor Vehicle Theft, Vehicular Invasion, Burglary to Motor Vehicle, Obstructing a Police Officer, Criminal Damage to Property.

David E. Tovar (48, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a Will County Arrest Warrant for failing to appear. The Warrant was for Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer and Resisting a Police Officer.

Ivan S. Davis (43, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a LaSalle County Arrest Warrant for Retail Theft.

On June 7, 2024, at 7:45 a.m., officers were patrolling the 200 block of Center St. when they saw King in the doorway to a residence. The officers knew King had an outstanding Will County Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Robbery. They approached King and started a conversation. He then ran inside of the building and into an apartment. The officers chased King to the second story, where King jumped through a window and then fled on foot.

While searching for King, the Joliet Police received a call of a subject that jumping into an occupied vehicle (a black Ford Explorer) at the intersection of Hickory St. and Western Ave. The Victim was “nudged” out of her vehicle as the subject climbed over into the front seats and drove off. The Victim was unharmed from the incident. She gave officers a description of the subject and it matched King’s description.

Officers located the Ford Explorer a short time later in the 900 block of Cora St. Officers learned that King took property from the Ford Explorer when he fled the Ford. Officers received information that King ran into a residence in the 900 block of N. Center St.

The officers surrounded the residence and called out the occupants. All of the occupants came out with the exception of King. Tovar was located in the garage of the residence when the residence was surrounded. Tovar was checked for arrest warrants. He had a failure to appear warrant and was taken into custody. Davis was one of the occupants that came out of the residence on N. Center St. He was checked for arrest warrants and officers discovered Davis had an arrest warrant out of LaSalle County and was taken into custody. Officers checked the residence and found King in hiding in the residence. King was taken into custody without further incident.

Once in custody, King was found to have injuries from jumping out of the second story window. He was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, where he was treated and released to the officers. King was taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and then to the Will County Adult Detention Facility without incident.