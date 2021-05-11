      Breaking News
Three Chicago Relatives Killed In Explosion Near Starved Rock State Park

May 11, 2021 @ 8:57am

The LaSalle County coroner’s office is identifying the three Chicago relatives who died in an explosion last week near Starved Rock State Park. Immer Rivera Tejada, Guillermo Rivera Tejada, and Rafael Rivera Tejada were killed Thursday when they ignited a black powder substance that exploded along a bank of the Illinois River. Authorities determined the men had apparently been fishing before igniting the black powder. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

