Three Chicago Universities To Require Students Be Fully Vaccinated Before Fall Return
(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Loyola University officials say they are requiring students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall semester. The Chicago school said in an update Thursday that any student that is not fully vaccinated, meaning two weeks since their last dose, will not be permitted to live on campus nor attend in-person classes. There are exemptions for medical or religious reasons, upon approval from the university. Meanwhile, DePaul and Columbia universities are going a similar route, also requiring full vaccination before students are back this fall.