      Weather Alert

Three Former Police Officers Convicted Of Rights Violations In George Floyd Murder

Feb 24, 2022 @ 4:19pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Three former Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.

Thao and Lane were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

The videotaped killing sparked protests in Minneapolis that spread around the globe as part of reckoning over racial injustice.

Chauvin was convicted of murder last year in state court and pleaded guilty in December in the federal case.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Popular Posts
A Will County City is dubbed the safest in America
Shooting Near Joliet Gas Station Now Under Investigation
Raising Cane's Announces Grand Opening Date
Elwood Woman Killed in I-55 Crash
Video Shows Power Of Ice Jams Along Kankakee River Recorded Feb 22, 2022
Connect With Us Listen To Us On